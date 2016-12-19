Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 19, 2016

Monday. An open line and video news roundup

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 2:23 PM


The Monday open line and our daily news roundup.

Download podcast or subscribe via
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Bill Clinton tags Comey, 'angry white men' in Hillary's loss

    Bill Clinton is quoted as blaming FBI Director James Comey for Hillary Clinton's presidential defeat — that and Donald Trump's ability to reach "angry white men."
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 19, 2016

  • Pay to play with a Trump: $1 million

    A post-inaugural event for Donald Trump is seeking big donations from people who, according to draft material, will be given hunting/fishing trips with Trump's sons. They, incidentally, will continue to operate the future president's private business.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 19, 2016

  • Gov. Hutchinson names Philip Taldo to Arkansas Highway Commission

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson used a meeting of the Springdale Rotary Club to announce his latest appointment to the Arkansas Highway Commission — Philip Taldo of Springdale.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 19, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • IHOP coming down, but .....

    I always scan the Little Rock City Board for items of interest this week and this one caught my eye: A zoning measure required by a proposal to tear down the IHOP at Markham and University.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 30, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Most Shared

  • Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice

    Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

  • No fear

    Presidential elections leave many fearful, more so Donald Trump's than any other, but a month out from the inaugural some of the tormented are already breathing huge sighs of relief.

  • Mass delusions

    Americans have always thought themselves a practical, commonsensical people, a nation of Thomas Edisons and Henry Fords. (Never mind that industrial genius Ford was also a political crank whose treatise "The International Jew," influenced Nazi race theory.) In reality, we've always been a nation of easy marks.

  • Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

    Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

Visit Arkansas

Experience the magic of the holidays in Arkansas

Experience the magic of the holidays in Arkansas

Nearly 60 communities will take part in this year’s Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation