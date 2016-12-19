Find out more →

Monday, December 19, 2016

Pay to play with a Trump: $1 million

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 12:54 PM

A post-inaugural event for Donald Trump is seeking big donations from people who, according to draft material, will be given hunting/fishing trips with Trump's sons. They, incidentally, will continue to operate the future president's private business.

The special access goes to contributors of $500,000 or more. TMZ published an even greater list of tradeoffs for "Bald Eagle" contributors of $1 million or more.

The "Opening Day" celebration will include entertainment by Toby Keith at the Washington Convention Center.

But enough. Back to Hillary's e-mails.


