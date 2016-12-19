Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 19, 2016

Susan Altrui named director of Little Rock Zoo

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 10:45 AM

click to enlarge NEW ZOO LEADER: Susan Altrui - CITY OF LR
  • City of LR
  • NEW ZOO LEADER: Susan Altrui
City Manager Bruce Moore has chosen Acting Little Rock Zoo Director Susan Altrui from three finalists to be the permanent director.

She'll be paid $110,000.

Altrui joined the Zoo as marketing director in 2005, rose to assistant director and became acting director on Mike Blakely's retirement earlier this year.

The other finalists were Roger Sweeny of Norfolk, Va., and Norah Fletchall of Indianapolis.

In a release, Moore said:
 
“Our goal is for the Little Rock Zoo to become one of the top mid-sized city zoos in the country,” Moore said.

“Susan is the person to get us there because of her experience, dedication and vision. I’m excited to have her leading the Zoo as it continues its growth as a world-class institution focused on education, conservation and recreation.”

The release noted Altrui had raised money for he Laura P. Nichols Penguin Pointe exhibit, the Laura P. Nichols Cheetah Outpost, Diamond Express Train and the Arkansas Heritage Farm exhibit, which opened in April of this year.

It also sasid Altrui served as project manager for a new master plan and strategic plan. She also worked on the Zoo accreditation by attending hearings on three separate occasions before the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Accreditation Committee. She holds bachelor's and master's degrees in communication from Arkansas State and Colorado State, respectively.

The zoo started 90 years ago with two animals — an abandoned timber wolf and a circus bear. Today it has 700 animals of 200 species and draws 300,000 visitors. It participates in the AZA Species Survival plan.

Altrui said she hopes to enhance conservation education and continue zoo renovations.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of Susan Altrui, Little Rock Zoo

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice

    Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

  • Winners, losers

    The Arkansas Lottery limps along with generally static revenue. It is under-producing money for college scholarships and the awards continue to lose ground against college tuition increases required by declining state general revenue support.

  • No fear

    Presidential elections leave many fearful, more so Donald Trump's than any other, but a month out from the inaugural some of the tormented are already breathing huge sighs of relief.

  • Mass delusions

    Americans have always thought themselves a practical, commonsensical people, a nation of Thomas Edisons and Henry Fords. (Never mind that industrial genius Ford was also a political crank whose treatise "The International Jew," influenced Nazi race theory.) In reality, we've always been a nation of easy marks.

  • Pipeline protesters plead not guilty

    Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

Visit Arkansas

Experience the magic of the holidays in Arkansas

Experience the magic of the holidays in Arkansas

Nearly 60 communities will take part in this year’s Arkansas Trail of Holiday Lights

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation