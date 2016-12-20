Find out more →

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

A conflict on suspect in German market terror attack

German authorities have sent conflicting signals about what Chancellor Angela Merkel has called a terror attack on a Berlin Christmas market. Initially, authorities said a 23-year-old Pakistani who'd sought asylum in Germany was in custody, suspected of driving a stolen tractor-trailer loaded with steel through the market. The attack killed at least 12 and injured 48, many critically.

But later reports indicate authorities think the man in custody is the wrong man and the driver of the truck still may be at large

The truck was apparently hijacked. A Polish driver is believed to have been the man found fatally shot in the cab.


