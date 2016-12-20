Find out more →

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

An open line plus the daily video

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 12:45 PM


Here's an early open line, plus the news so far today and comment.
  • Dumas: Amid all the bad news, the rejection of children stands out

    A fine column by Ernest Dumas this week laments the drumbeat of depressing headlines and hateful episodes around the world, but particularly the resistance to three Republican members of Congress from Arkansas to temporarily housing children fleeing, sometimes for their lives, de
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 20, 2016

  • Gov. Hutchinson's legislative agenda includes an end to Lee holiday

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson will announce his legislative agenda at a news conference this morning. A prepared release indicates it's mostly a roundup of items mentioned previously, including a reiteration of his desire to end the state's dual observance of a holiday for Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 20, 2016

  • Marijuana committee spent $886,000 on ads; sources unclear

    Informing Arkansas, the committee formed to pass the medical marijuana amendment, reported recently that it spent $886,663 on advertising to pass the amendment.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 20, 2016
