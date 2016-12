An open line plus the daily video

Here's an early open line, plus the news so far today and comment.

Most Shared Pipeline protesters plead not guilty Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

Brad Bolding, fired in NLR in 2015, to take over at Parkview High in LRSD KTHV reports that Brad Bolding, fired last year as the North Little Rock High football coach, will be the new coach at Parkview High in Little Rock.

Dumas: Amid all the bad news, the rejection of children stands out A fine column by Ernest Dumas this week laments the drumbeat of depressing headlines and hateful episodes around the world, but particularly the resistance to three Republican members of Congress from Arkansas to temporarily housing children fleeing, sometimes for their lives, de

Did Trump pass over Huckabee, as he did Giuliani and Christie? The Wall Street Journal says people are taking note that some Donald Trump loyalists, who defended him the dark hours after the release of the pussy-grabbing comment on video, haven't landed spots yet in his administration.

Governor fills three open judgeships Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced appointments to three judgeships in the state. All will serve for two years until election of a successor.

Gov. Hutchinson's legislative agenda includes an end to Lee holiday Gov. Asa Hutchinson will announce his legislative agenda at a news conference this morning. A prepared release indicates it's mostly a roundup of items mentioned previously, including a reiteration of his desire to end the state's dual observance of a holiday for Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King.

Sen. John Boozman: Hypocrite of the week Sen. John Boozman is our hypocrite of the week (month, maybe) for saying it's time for Democrats to unite behind Donald Trump. A Republican senator. Who joined the Republican junta that vowed for eight years to make sure President Obama achieved nothing.