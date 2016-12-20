Another concrete freeway gulch, another disputed outlay of tax money

Most Shared Pipeline protesters plead not guilty Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Cotton, Westerman, Boozman: Suffer children Republican members of Congress from Arkansas tell unaccompanied immigrant children to go to hell, or at least to California, rather than being sheltered temporarily in Arkansas. Talk about a war on the Christmas spirit.