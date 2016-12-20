Most Shared Pipeline protesters plead not guilty Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

Brad Bolding, fired in NLR in 2015, to take over at Parkview High in LRSD KTHV reports that Brad Bolding, fired last year as the North Little Rock High football coach, will be the new coach at Parkview High in Little Rock.

Dumas: Amid all the bad news, the rejection of children stands out A fine column by Ernest Dumas this week laments the drumbeat of depressing headlines and hateful episodes around the world, but particularly the resistance to three Republican members of Congress from Arkansas to temporarily housing children fleeing, sometimes for their lives, de

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Arkansas marijuana commission to license five cultivation centers initially "I think the commission is somewhat confused as to the scope of their authority," medical marijuana amendment sponsor David Couch said after the commission meeting.

Gov. Hutchinson's legislative agenda includes an end to Lee holiday Gov. Asa Hutchinson will announce his legislative agenda at a news conference this morning. A prepared release indicates it's mostly a roundup of items mentioned previously, including a reiteration of his desire to end the state's dual observance of a holiday for Robert E. Lee and Martin Luther King.