Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Did Trump pass over Huckabee, as he did Giuliani and Christie?

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:31 AM

click to enlarge NO FIT: How Huckabee described the outcome of his talk with Donald Trump about a potential role in his administration.
  NO FIT: How Huckabee described the outcome of his talk with Donald Trump about a potential role in his administration.
The Wall Street Journal says people are taking note that some Donald Trump loyalists, who  defended him in the dark hours after the release of the pussy-grabbing comment on video, haven't landed spots yet in his administration.

These include Rudy Giuliani, Chris Christie and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. Huckabee has continued a vigorous defense of Trump and scorn for the Clinton campaign on Twitter and in public comments.

Nonetheless, the article notes:

“[Mr. Huckabee] did everything he could to help him and if they wanted him to be secretary of something he would certainly consider it and see if it would be good for Trump and him,” said Chip Saltsman, the former Arkansas governor’s longtime top political aide. Mr. Huckabee has met with transition officials, and was discussed as a possible Israeli ambassador, a job now set to go to one of Mr. Trump’s attorneys.
Huckabee's daughter was a paid worker for the Trump campaign.

The article goes on to identify some ways that Trump has been more conventional, after his outsider campaign, such as in trying to tamp down abusive heckling that was a trademark of his rallies.

Huckabee was among a parade of people photographed visiting Trump in the days after the election. Huckabee claimed Trump talked to him about a cabinet spot, but said it wasn't a good fit.

Maybe Trump knew that would be the case going in.

“The thing people don’t understand about Donald Trump is that he’s a transactional guy, and he has been his whole life,” Kellyanne Conway said in a recent interview. “This is how he built his career. He’s always learned what he’s needed to learn for that meeting, for that building, for that vendor, for that banker. And that’s suited him well.”
Still, the article notes, there will be many more opportunities down the road.
