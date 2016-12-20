Gov. Hutchinson's legislative agenda includes an end to Lee holiday

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists
LITTLE ROCK – In a news conference Tuesday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson laid out his full list of priorities for the 2017 legislative session. Each of the announced initiatives fall into one of three categories, consistent with the Governor’s priorities: Economic Development, Education, and Efficiencies and Government Transformation. They are as follows:
Economic Development:
Retired Military Tax Cut
Accelerator Program
$50.5 Million Income Tax Cut
Education:
ArFuture Grant
New Higher Education Productivity Funding Formula
Computer Science Part 2
Teacher Opportunity Program Redirect (TOPs)
$3 million in Quality Pre-K Funding
Reading Initiative
Efficiencies and Government Transformation:
Reform of the State Pay Plan
Ongoing Improvements to Address Foster Care
Repurposing Tobacco Settlement Funds to Decrease the Disability Waitlist
Consolidation of Select Boards and Commissions
Agency Reorganization and Efficiencies (Energy to AEDC; OHIT to ADH; War Memorial to Parks and Tourism)
Waste Tire Management Program
Establishing Regional Mental Health Crisis Stabilization Centers
In addition to the above-mentioned initiatives, Governor Hutchinson has been a long-time supporter of separating the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Robert E. Lee holiday. This will once again be a priority for the Governor in the 2017 session.
Additional information on each initiative can be found HERE.
