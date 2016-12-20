Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Marijuana committee spent $886,000 on ads; sources unclear

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:32 AM

Informing Arkansas, the committee formed to pass the medical marijuana amendment, reported in a final accounting last week  that it spent $886,663 on advertising to pass the amendment.

Who contributed the money is a more difficult question.

The sources for the money were:

* Vantage Investment, which lists only a mail drop in Little Rock as identifying information. It gave $626,521. People associated with the effort have refused to identify anyone associated with an entity by that name. The only business entity by that name I can find in Arkansas is Vantage Investment Holdings, of which Jackson T. Stephens III, grandson of one of the founders of the Stephens Inc. financial empire, is a member. The corporation dissolved in Arkansas but remains registered in California.  I've been unable to reach anyone to say if there's any relationship between that entity and the campaign. David Couch, the Little Rock lawyer who's fronted much of this campaign, won't say. (He says it's not that he won't say, but doesn't know.)

* Broadleaf PSG of Cincinnati contributed $212,000. As I wrote previously,  it's headed by Cheney Pruett of Texarkana, who's interested in getting into the business. It also accounted for $357,000 in money and non-money contributions to a separate committee, Arkansans United for Medical Marijuana, which spent $885,000 on the petition campaign to qualify the amendment for the ballot.

* Bevans Family Trust of Maumelle, whose interests in include retail liquor, contributed $50,000. It, too, helped pay for the petition drive, about $430,000.

Informing Arkansas spent about $774,000 on TV advertising through Diamond States Consulting, headed by Keith Emis, a long-time Republican consultant.  It spent $112,000 on digital advertising through the Markham Group.

Informing Arkansas dissolved with about $1,800 on hand.

So, in the end, the single biggest source of money was an unknown entity, Vantage, with $626,521 in spending, followed by Broadleaf with about $569,000 and Bevans Trust with $480,000.

The Medical Marijuana Commission meets today. Among the decisions to be made eventually is whether it will chose for the available dispensing permits based strictly on qualifications or by a lottery system, likely to include some qualifications to participate. That process will cost money, too, and not necessarily guarantee an outlet. This, after $1.7 million to qualify and pass the amendment from three primary sources
.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Did Trump pass over Huckabee, as he did Giuliani and Christie?

    The Wall Street Journal says people are taking note that some Donald Trump loyalists, who defended him the dark hours after the release of the pussy-grabbing comment on video, haven't landed spots yet in his administration.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 20, 2016

  • Sen. John Boozman: Hypocrite of the week

    Sen. John Boozman is our hypocrite of the week (month, maybe) for saying it's time for Democrats to unite behind Donald Trump. A Republican senator. Who joined the Republican junta that vowed for eight years to make sure President Obama achieved nothing.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 20, 2016

  • Mixed results in trial of abortion protester

    Anti-abortion protester Scott Skarda, a Hazen preacher, was tried last week in Little Rock District Court on a charge that he harassed a woman who attempts to shield patients at an abortion clinic from Skarda's protests.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 20, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Winners will be revealed at the 43rd Annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism

Most Viewed

  • Governor fills three open judgeships

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced appointments to three judgeships in the state. All will serve for two years until election of a successor.

  • Sen. John Boozman: Hypocrite of the week

    Sen. John Boozman is our hypocrite of the week (month, maybe) for saying it's time for Democrats to unite behind Donald Trump. A Republican senator. Who joined the Republican junta that vowed for eight years to make sure President Obama achieved nothing.

  • Cotton, Westerman, Boozman: Suffer children

    Republican members of Congress from Arkansas tell unaccompanied immigrant children to go to hell, or at least to California, rather than being sheltered temporarily in Arkansas. Talk about a war on the Christmas spirit.

  • Another concrete freeway gulch, another disputed outlay of tax money

    They spent six years and $1.6 billion to widen a major freeway through Los Angeles. Guess what? Traffic is still terrible. Little Rock and the 30 Crossing project, anyone?

  • Mixed results in trial of abortion protester

    Anti-abortion protester Scott Skarda, a Hazen preacher, was tried last week in Little Rock District Court on a charge that he harassed a woman who attempts to shield patients at an abortion clinic from Skarda's protests.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation