Marijuana committee spent $886,000 on ads; sources unclear

Most Shared Pipeline protesters plead not guilty Two people arrested for trespassing in attempting to halt construction of a crude oil pipeline near a crossing of the St. Francis River pleaded not guilty Wednesday in district court in Forrest City.

Protest filed over lottery's ad firm choice Kyle Massey at Arkansas Business has a good rundown on a developing controversy in the advertising world — the Arkansas Lottery Commission's award of its advertising work to CJRW.

Brad Bolding, fired in NLR in 2015, to take over at Parkview High in LRSD KTHV reports that Brad Bolding, fired last year as the North Little Rock High football coach, will be the new coach at Parkview High in Little Rock.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Governor fills three open judgeships Gov. Asa Hutchinson today announced appointments to three judgeships in the state. All will serve for two years until election of a successor.

Sen. John Boozman: Hypocrite of the week Sen. John Boozman is our hypocrite of the week (month, maybe) for saying it's time for Democrats to unite behind Donald Trump. A Republican senator. Who joined the Republican junta that vowed for eight years to make sure President Obama achieved nothing.

Cotton, Westerman, Boozman: Suffer children Republican members of Congress from Arkansas tell unaccompanied immigrant children to go to hell, or at least to California, rather than being sheltered temporarily in Arkansas. Talk about a war on the Christmas spirit.

Another concrete freeway gulch, another disputed outlay of tax money They spent six years and $1.6 billion to widen a major freeway through Los Angeles. Guess what? Traffic is still terrible. Little Rock and the 30 Crossing project, anyone?

Mixed results in trial of abortion protester Anti-abortion protester Scott Skarda, a Hazen preacher, was tried last week in Little Rock District Court on a charge that he harassed a woman who attempts to shield patients at an abortion clinic from Skarda's protests.