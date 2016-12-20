Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

President Obama ends oil and gas leasing around Alaska

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 4:03 PM

Republicans set out to make Barack Obama a lame duck eight years ago, but he still  gives no indication of leaving office quacking feebly.

From CNN:

Looking to cement his environmental record, President Barack Obama has taken action to bar offshore drilling in areas of the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans.

Obama relied on a 63-year-old law to make his moves, which will prevent future leasing of areas offshore from Alaska for oil and gas rights. His successor, Donald Trump, would face legal challenges if he attempted to reverse the order.

The White House said Obama was declaring the entire US portion of the Chukchi Sea and the vast majority of the Beaufort Sea "indefinitely off limits," citing critical protection for marine mammals, ecological resources and native populations.

Canada also announced Tuesday that it will freeze its offshore oil and gas exploration in its Arctic waters.

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (7)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (7)

Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-7 of 7

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Winners will be revealed at the 43rd Annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation