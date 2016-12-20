Looking to cement his environmental record, President Barack Obama has taken action to bar offshore drilling in areas of the Arctic and Atlantic Oceans.



Obama relied on a 63-year-old law to make his moves, which will prevent future leasing of areas offshore from Alaska for oil and gas rights. His successor, Donald Trump, would face legal challenges if he attempted to reverse the order.



The White House said Obama was declaring the entire US portion of the Chukchi Sea and the vast majority of the Beaufort Sea "indefinitely off limits," citing critical protection for marine mammals, ecological resources and native populations.



Canada also announced Tuesday that it will freeze its offshore oil and gas exploration in its Arctic waters.

Republicans set out to makea lame duck eight years ago, but he still gives no indication of leaving office quacking feebly.