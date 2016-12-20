Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Sen. John Boozman: Hypocrite of the week

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 9:33 AM

click to enlarge hypocrite_of_the_day.jpg
Yes. Just as Republicans in the Senate united behind President Barack Obama in 2008 and again in 2012. In 2016, Boozman continued to use Obama to pound his Democratic opponent Conner Eldridge.

Unite. Uh huh.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism names Henry Award finalists

Winners will be revealed at the 43rd Annual Arkansas Governor's Conference on Tourism

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation