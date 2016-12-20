Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Session 101: Learn how the sausage is made with Kathy Webb

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:21 AM

Our solons: Learn how they work.
  • Our solons: Learn how they work.
City Director Kathy Webb, who served three terms in the state House of Representatives, has been holding education seminars on the workings of local and state government to help folks get involved. The 91st General Assembly convenes Jan. 9, so next up: "Session 101," on the legislature. State Rep. Clarke Tucker, Sen. Linda Chesterfield and Little Rock Education Association President Cathy Koehler will make up a panel. (Yes, progressives all.) The event is set for 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Trio's party room, unless interest is such that a bigger room is required. Forewarned is forearmed.

Earlier sessions were "Little Rock 101" and "30 Crossing 1o1," both of which drew big crowds, Webb said.

