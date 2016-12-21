Find out more →

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Bank robbery suspect shown in photo

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 2:02 PM

North Little Rock police released a photo today of a suspect in the Tuesday robbery of a U.S. Bank branch on JFK Boulevard. Pretty sharp photo of a suspect that police say might be a woman.


