Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Deputy shoots man with knife in Fayetteville tire shop

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 3:58 PM

click to enlarge SHOOTING SCENE: In Fayetteville. - 40/29
  • 40/29
  • SHOOTING SCENE: In Fayetteville.
40/29 reports on a Washington County deputy sheriff's fatal shooting of a man he said threatened him with a knife this afternoon in a Fayetteville tire store.

Cpl. Brad Robinson, who was at Tire Tracks on School Avenue to repair a patrol car flat tire, said a man pulled a knife out of a backpack and advanced toward him. He said he pulled his gun and told the man to stop, then fired when the man lunged at him. He said he hadn't interacted with the man before the shooting.

Fayetteville police are investigating.

Comments (3)
Comments (3)

