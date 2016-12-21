Justice Department finds violation in Pea Ridge schools effort to require HIV tests

George’s Majestic Lounge celebrates 90 years
Iconic music venue hosts 90th birthday bash NYE weekend
“The actions taken by the U.S. Department of Justice against the Pea Ridge School District and the work conducted by Disability Rights Arkansas (DRA) will hopefully prevent this type of discrimination from happening again in the Pea Ridge School District and across the state,” says Tom Masseau, executive director of DRA. “The fact that the individuals had to endure such scrutiny from the school district, as well as the community, is outrageous. This type of discrimination not only violates the law but unjustly perpetuates stigma and fear against people with disabilities.”
All actions taken by the District were on the advice of the District’s attorney at the time. The DOJ’s findings and the attorney’s advice are not consistent. That said, we intend to work with the DOJ to put this matter behind us.(Note: Ney was not the district's representative at the time of the controversy in 2013.)
I did not read the letter to require a substantive response – just a response – so my effort has been to schedule a call with DOJ to discuss. I expect a call to occur in the near future, but it has not been scheduled yet.
