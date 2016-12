Rutledge goes after RV refrigerator company. What about payday lending?

NuCold sells, re-manufactures, repairs and services ammonia cooling units for refrigerators in RVs across the country. According to the complaint, consumers call NuCold and are told they must pay immediately before any work is done or a unit is shipped. In many instances, the transaction occurs over the phone but the consumer never receives the unit they purchased.

today announced a consumer protection lawsuit against Morrilton-basedand its owner Jerry Collins of Plumerville . She said the lawsuit follows some 200 complaints.According to her release:Others waited long period for parts and some got parts that stopped working, she said.Well and good.Maybe someday the attorney general will get around to worrying about the payday lending — driven out of the state by her predecessor — which has gone back in business in Arkansas with a variety of fees serving as a cloak for triple-digit interest on cash advances.