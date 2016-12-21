Find out more →

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Officer hit by car, suspect wounded in Sherwood chase

Posted By on Wed, Dec 21, 2016 at 1:18 PM

CHASE SCENE: Police began pursuit near this Sherwood intersection. - KARK
  • KARK
  • CHASE SCENE: Police began pursuit near this Sherwood intersection.

A Sherwood police officer was hit by a car and a suspect was wounded by an officer's gunshot during a chase in Sherwood this morning.

A police release said the department was called to a disturbance at Whitewood and Woodruff shortly before 10 a.m. There was a report of a man following a woman in a vehicle. When police arrived, the man fled and police tried to stop him. He didn't stop and a "low-speed" chase ensued. The release continued:

At one point the suspect vehicle was stopped at a dead-end street and as officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle the suspect sped off and struck an officer. A single shot was fired into the vehicle by a Sherwood officer and the pursuit continued a short distance where the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was wounded by the gunshot and reported in stable condition at a hospital. He was not immediately identified. The officer who was struck was treated for what were described as "non-life threatening" injuries. The officer who fired the shot has been suspended for a review of the incident.

