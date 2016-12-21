Officer hit by car, suspect wounded in Sherwood chase

KARK

CHASE SCENE: Police began pursuit near this Sherwood intersection.

was hit by a car and a suspect was wounded by an officer's gunshot during a chase in Sherwood this morning.A police release said the department was called to a disturbance at Whitewood and Woodruff shortly before 10 a.m. There was a report of a man following a woman in a vehicle. When police arrived, the man fled and police tried to stop him. He didn't stop and a "low-speed" chase ensued. The release continued:The suspect was wounded by the gunshot and reported in stable condition at a hospital. He was not immediately identified. The officer who was struck was treated for what were described as "non-life threatening" injuries. The officer who fired the shot has been suspended for a review of the incident.