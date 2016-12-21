Officer hit by car, suspect wounded in Sherwood chase

George’s Majestic Lounge celebrates 90 years
Iconic music venue hosts 90th birthday bash NYE weekend
At one point the suspect vehicle was stopped at a dead-end street and as officers attempted to remove him from the vehicle the suspect sped off and struck an officer. A single shot was fired into the vehicle by a Sherwood officer and the pursuit continued a short distance where the suspect was taken into custody.
Showing 1-2 of 2
I'm still waiting for our enlightened State Legislature to pass a law which requires EVERY…
Old adage...dont carry a knife to a gun fight
Sounds like the deputy might have been attacked by a zombie. They've been known to…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings