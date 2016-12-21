The Trump landslide — three counties carried the day

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Woman dies in Fort Smith crash after police chase 40/29 reports early this morning that a woman died in Fort Smith in a crash after a high-speed chase that began in Oklahoma.

The ill effects of tax cuts give rise to Democratic gains in Kansas The New York Times reports that Democrats picked up 13 state legislative seas in Kansas, a state that Donald Trump carried by 20 points.What happened? Gov. Sam Brownback and big tax cuts happened.

Introducing the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network As a side project to my work as editor of the Times, I’ve founded the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network. It is an independent, nonpartisan news project dedicated to producing journalism that matters to Arkansans. With funding from grants and donations, it will hire writers, editors, fact-checkers, photographers, videographers and audio producers on a contract basis to cover a story or topic. Their reporting will then be distributed for free among statewide partners — likely including radio, TV, newspapers and websites — which will publish all, or localized parts, of it.