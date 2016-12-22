Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Accidental gunshot fatally wounds 9-year-old

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 11:13 AM

A 9-year-old Little Rock boy was fatally wounded by accident while playing Wednesday afternoon. with a handgun at his home at 2510 Romine Road, police said.

The child was with an 11-year-old brother about 2:45 p.m. The older child said his younger brother got the gun out and was playing with it when it accidentally discharged. He ran to a neighbor's home for help. Police and emergency workers responded and found him slumped on a couch, with a wound to the forehead and a handgun lying on his chest. The  child died several hours later at Children's Hospital. Officers located the boy's mother, Sarah Scott, 33, by telephone and brought her to the hospital.

The children's names were not released on account of state law that requires that names of juveniles not appear in police reports.

KARK's Drew Petrimoulx quotes neighbors as saying the single mother bought the gun after a break-in and was running an errand when the accident happened.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (5)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (5)

Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-5 of 5

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • UPDATE: State Board of Education to hold special meeting concerning LRSD waiver

    Something's up. The State Board of Education has announced a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. The lone agenda item concerns a request for a waiver of state law regarding the Little Rock School District.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • May 4, 2015

  • John Goodson and others add lawyers for hearing on forum shopping

    Lawyers facing federal court sanctions for forum shopping a class action insurance case have brought in new legal guns from out of state to fight potential sanctions.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

George’s Majestic Lounge celebrates 90 years

George’s Majestic Lounge celebrates 90 years

Iconic music venue hosts 90th birthday bash NYE weekend

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation