Accidental gunshot fatally wounds 9-year-old

A 9-year-old Little Rock boy was fatally wounded by accident while playing Wednesday afternoon. with a handgun at his home at 2510 Romine Road, police said.The child was with an 11-year-old brother about 2:45 p.m. The older child said his younger brother got the gun out and was playing with it when it accidentally discharged. He ran to a neighbor's home for help. Police and emergency workers responded and found him slumped on a couch, with a wound to the forehead and a handgun lying on his chest. The child died several hours later at Children's Hospital. Officers located the boy's mother, Sarah Scott, 33, by telephone and brought her to the hospital.The children's names were not released on account of state law that requires that names of juveniles not appear in police reports.