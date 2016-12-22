Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Arrest reported in road rage slaying of child

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 9:32 PM

Fox 16 is reporting that US marshals have arrested a suspect in the road rage slaying of Acen King, 3, fatally wounded by a gunshot into a car after an exchange of horn honks st a Southwest Little Rock intersection.

Fox 16 identified the suspect as Greg Holmes. Update: Now they say first name is Gary.

