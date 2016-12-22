Church to lease former Camp Ouachita at Lake Sylvia

George’s Majestic Lounge celebrates 90 years
Iconic music venue hosts 90th birthday bash NYE weekend
“Our congregation is overjoyed at the privilege of caring for and managing such a public lands treasure,” said Brad Finkbeiner, New Life Fellowship pastor. “Not only does Camp Ouachita give Outdoor Life a venue to serve the county and State through care and administration of this historical site, it also provides the ministry a rustic platform for video production, couples’ and leaders’ retreats, kids’ day camps, and training in principles of faith and outdoor life skills. Rather than competing with busy schedules, we want to meet people where they already are.”More information here about the property and reservations.
Outdoor Life is a community outreach and teaching arm of New Life Fellowship, based in Perry County. Under the stewardship of Outdoor Life, Camp Ouachita will continue to be available for weddings, reunions, trail races, and other events as it has in the past.
“Every effort will be made to honor existing reservations,” said Bill Pell, Ouachita National Forest Planning and Recreation Team Leader. “Outdoor Life intends to operate the camp most of the year, while adding amenities to the great lodge and cabins as funding becomes available.”
