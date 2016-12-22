Find out more →

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Church to lease former Camp Ouachita at Lake Sylvia

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 11:23 AM

CAMP OUACHITA: A WPA-built lodge is a centerpiece of the former Camp Ouachita, now to be used by a Perry County church.
  CAMP OUACHITA: A WPA-built lodge is a centerpiece of the former Camp Ouachita, now to be used by a Perry County church.

The Forest Service has announced that Outdoor Life, an activity of the New Life Fellowship  in Perry County, had received a one-year special use permit to operate the former Girl Scout Camp Ouachita in the Ouachita National Forest adjacent to the Lake Sylvia Recreation area 30 miles west of Little Rock.

The camp, partially restored, includes the WPA-built Great Hall, and six cabins.

Said a news release:

“Our congregation is overjoyed at the privilege of caring for and managing such a public lands treasure,” said Brad Finkbeiner, New Life Fellowship pastor. “Not only does Camp Ouachita give Outdoor Life a venue to serve the county and State through care and administration of this historical site, it also provides the ministry a rustic platform for video production, couples’ and leaders’ retreats, kids’ day camps, and training in principles of faith and outdoor life skills. Rather than competing with busy schedules, we want to meet people where they already are.”

Outdoor Life is a community outreach and teaching arm of New Life Fellowship, based in Perry County. Under the stewardship of Outdoor Life, Camp Ouachita will continue to be available for weddings, reunions, trail races, and other events as it has in the past.

“Every effort will be made to honor existing reservations,” said Bill Pell, Ouachita National Forest Planning and Recreation Team Leader. “Outdoor Life intends to operate the camp most of the year, while adding amenities to the great lodge and cabins as funding becomes available.”
More information here about the property and reservations.

