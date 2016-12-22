Find out more →

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Museum of Discovery's Kevin Delaney to star in new TV show

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 11:40 AM


Kevin Delaney, the Museum of Discovery's director of visitor experience who's been a hit for his dramatic science experiments in multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, is getting a show of his own.

He'll be the star of "Street Science," a show premiering at 9 p.m. Jan. 11 on the Science Channel.

The trailer indicates more incendiary stuff from Delaney can be expected.

Hollywood Reporter quotes the cable channel as saying Delaney will be conducting experiments "so unusual, offbeat and so unexpected they will blow your mind."

Delaney will leave the lab to conduct "larger-than-life demos that combine scientific method with curiosity and plain old-fashioned ingenuity. The experiments featured will include creating a man-made fire tornado, turning leaf blowers into homemade hovercrafts, impressing a crowd by making an instant nitrogen cloud and visiting a salon to share a surprising use for its hydrogen peroxide.

Delaney's sidekick Darren Dyk will capture all that action with slow-motion footage that provides insight into what the eye can't normally see.

Delaney, who has appeared on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, works at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, Ark., performing science experiments for kids during the day and overseeing his "Science After Dark" program at night to inspire families to inquire, interact and get involved with science.

"Kevin Delaney is science magician, performing mind-blowing stunts on the streets — and yet, there's no trickery or sleight of hand, as he reveals the everyday science behind fire, rockets, explosions and more," said Marc Etkind, general manager of Science Channel.
Street Science is produced by  Spectrum Productions of Tampa. Guy Nickerson and Lauren Williams are executive producers, along with Science Channel’s Kyle McCabe.

The series has 10 episodes, already taped, and Delaney is completing voiceovers and other production work in Little Rock.

