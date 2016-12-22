The new GLO Airlines is now flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes. On a recent flight ($338 round trip), it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We’ve never gotten to New Orleans that fast and there’s a "New Years Eve in New Orleans" rate of $308.
Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of GLOBIG16. They are also offering non-stop flights at just under two hours to Destin for about the same price. These are seasonal flights that are available over Christmas and New Years. It's quick and easy. Go to flyglo.com for details.
The new GLO Airlines is flying non-stop from Little Rock to Destin during the holidays through Jan. 3. GLO flies to Destin on a seasonal basis, both during the Christmas holidays and again during the late spring and summer when Arkies head to the beach. At only two hours in the air, this is quickest we'll ever get to Arkansas's favorite beach destination. Flights are scheduled for Dec. 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 31 and Jan. 3.Go to flyglo.com for departure times and prices. /more/
The new GLO Airlines is now flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes. On a recent flight ($338 round trip), it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We’ve never gotten to New Orleans that fast and there’s a "New Year’s Eve in New Orleans" rate of $308. Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of GLOBIG16. /more/
The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, also known as Issue 6, is on the November 8, 2016, ballot in Arkansas as an initiated constitutional amendment. A "yes" vote supports legalizing medical marijuana for 17 qualifying conditions, creating a Medical Marijuana Commission, and allocating tax revenue to technical institutes, vocational schools, workforce training, and the General Fund. A "no" vote opposes this amendment to legalize medical marijuana. /more/
Edwards Food Giant is the best grocery store in Arkansas, according to a new survey by MSN. “This store is always remarkably clean with friendly staff. Their meat quality and prices cannot be beat!” reads a customer review cited by MSN. /more/
The new GLO Airlines is flying non-stop from Little Rock to Destin during the holidays through Jan. 3. GLO flies to Destin on a seasonal basis, both during the Christmas holidays and again during the late spring and summer when Arkies head to the beach. At only two hours in the air, this is quickest we'll ever get to Arkansas's favorite beach destination. Flights are scheduled for Dec. 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 31 and Jan. 3.Go to flyglo.com for departure times and prices.
The new GLO Airlines is now flying nonstop from Little Rock to New Orleans in just 94 minutes. On a recent flight ($338 round trip), it took us almost as long to get to the French Quarter from the airport as it did to get from Little Rock to New Orleans. We’ve never gotten to New Orleans that fast and there’s a "New Year’s Eve in New Orleans" rate of $308. Go to flyglo.com for details and get an additional 10% off when you enter the promo code of GLOBIG16.
An op-ed in today's New York Time by Katha Pollitt says what I've been struggling to say about the reaction to the attack on women's reproductive rights launched by means of the undercover videos made by anti-abortion activists.
Tens of thousands of Arkansans have been kicked off of Medicaid for failure to respond to an income verification letter. Many of them are eligible for the program according to the very data that triggered the letter in the first place.
Honestly, it's hard to imagine a bigger dumpster fire of a year, short of the one in which a giant asteroid careens out of the dark like a drunken prom king in his mom's Hyundai and smashes the Earth to smithereens.
A fine column by Ernest Dumas this week laments the drumbeat of depressing headlines and hateful episodes around the world, but particularly the resistance to three Republican members of Congress from Arkansas to temporarily housing children fleeing, sometimes for their lives, de