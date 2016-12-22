Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Trump backs nuclear weapon expansion Donald Trump comes out on Twitter for nuclear proliferation. The sane, fact-based world is appalled.

Thursday's open line An open line and a roundup by video of news and comment.

Accidental gunshot fatally wounds 9-year-old A 9-year-old Little Rock boy was fatally wounded by accident while playing Wednesday afternoon. with a handgun at his home at 2510 Romine Road, police said.