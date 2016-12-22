Trump backs nuclear weapon expansion

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed The ill effects of tax cuts give rise to Democratic gains in Kansas The New York Times reports that Democrats picked up 13 state legislative seas in Kansas, a state that Donald Trump carried by 20 points.What happened? Gov. Sam Brownback and big tax cuts happened.

Accidental gunshot fatally wounds 9-year-old A 9-year-old Little Rock boy was fatally wounded by accident while playing Wednesday afternoon. with a handgun at his home at 2510 Romine Road, police said.

Church to lease former Camp Ouachita at Lake Sylvia The Forest Service has announced that Outdoor Life, an activity of the New Life Fellowship in Perry County, had received a one-year special use permit to operate the former Girl Scout Camp Ouachita in the Ouachita National Forest adjacent to the Lake Sylvia Recreation area 30 miles west of Little Rock.

People still flock to Obamacare despite uncertain future Sign-ups for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act continue to rise even as a Republican Congress and president-elect prepare to deliver on promises to undo Obamacare. The benefits in Arkansas have been huge for hundreds of thousands of people, but the state's congressmen want to repeal the program.

Sen. John Boozman: Hypocrite of the week Sen. John Boozman is our hypocrite of the week (month, maybe) for saying it's time for Democrats to unite behind Donald Trump. A Republican senator. Who joined the Republican junta that vowed for eight years to make sure President Obama achieved nothing.