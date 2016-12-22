Find out more →

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Woman dies in Fort Smith crash after police chase

Posted By on Thu, Dec 22, 2016 at 6:37 AM

click to enlarge CRASH SCENE: In Fort Smith. - 40/29
  • 40/29
  • CRASH SCENE: In Fort Smith.

40/29 reports early this morning that a woman died in Fort Smith in a crash after a high-speed chase that began in Oklahoma.

Scant details available. The chase began in Roland, Okla., by local police and reportedly reached 100 miles per hour. The car crashed near Lexington and Rogers in Fort Smith. Roland police didn't continue the chase after the car crossed into Arkansas. KFSM said the vehicle being pursued hit a wall. The reason for the chase wasn't immediately known.


Comments

More by Max Brantley

  • Museum of Discovery's Kevin Delaney to star in new TV show

    Kevin Delaney, the Museum of Discovery's director of visitor experience who's been a hit for his dramatic science experiments in multiple appearances on The Tonight Show, is getting a show of his own.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 22, 2016

  • Church to lease former Camp Ouachita at Lake Sylvia

    The Forest Service has announced that Outdoor Life, an activity of the New Life Fellowship  in Perry County, had received a one-year special use permit to operate the former Girl Scout Camp Ouachita in the Ouachita National Forest adjacent to the Lake Sylvia Recreation area 30 miles west of Little Rock.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 22, 2016

  • Accidental gunshot fatally wounds 9-year-old

    A 9-year-old Little Rock boy was fatally wounded by accident while playing Wednesday afternoon. with a handgun at his home at 2510 Romine Road, police said.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 22, 2016
Readers also liked…

  • UPDATE: State Board of Education to hold special meeting concerning LRSD waiver

    Something's up. The State Board of Education has announced a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5. The lone agenda item concerns a request for a waiver of state law regarding the Little Rock School District.
    • by Benjamin Hardy
    • May 4, 2015

  • AHTD asks Metroplan to lift six-lane freeway cap

    The board of directors of Metroplan has informed the state highway department that it cannot act on the highway department's June 17 request to lift its six-lane freeway cap at the board's June 29 meeting. Consideration of the request should take four months, Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher wrote June 22 to highway department Director Scott Bennett.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jun 23, 2016

  • The power down open line and video roundup

    Over to you.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 19, 2015

  • The ill effects of tax cuts give rise to Democratic gains in Kansas

    The New York Times reports that Democrats picked up 13 state legislative seas in Kansas, a state that Donald Trump carried by 20 points.What happened? Gov. Sam Brownback and big tax cuts happened.

  • Woman dies in Fort Smith crash after police chase

    40/29 reports early this morning that a woman died in Fort Smith in a crash after a high-speed chase that began in Oklahoma.

  • Sen. John Boozman: Hypocrite of the week

    Sen. John Boozman is our hypocrite of the week (month, maybe) for saying it's time for Democrats to unite behind Donald Trump. A Republican senator. Who joined the Republican junta that vowed for eight years to make sure President Obama achieved nothing.

  • People still flock to Obamacare despite uncertain future

    Sign-ups for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act continue to rise even as a Republican Congress and president-elect prepare to deliver on promises to undo Obamacare. The benefits in Arkansas have been huge for hundreds of thousands of people, but the state's congressmen want to repeal the program.

  • Introducing the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network

    As a side project to my work as editor of the Times, I’ve founded the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network. It is an independent, nonpartisan news project dedicated to producing journalism that matters to Arkansans. With funding from grants and donations, it will hire writers, editors, fact-checkers, photographers, videographers and audio producers on a contract basis to cover a story or topic. Their reporting will then be distributed for free among statewide partners — likely including radio, TV, newspapers and websites — which will publish all, or localized parts, of it.

