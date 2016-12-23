Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, December 23, 2016

All he wants for Christmas is his dog UPDATE

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 1:11 PM

click to enlarge MISSING: Gary Adams hopes for return of his hunting companion, Blitz. - KATV
  • KATV
  • MISSING: Gary Adams hopes for return of his hunting companion, Blitz.
Sad story on KATV about a man named Gary Adams, robbed of his F-150 pickup when he went to pay for gas Thursday at a Shell station n Crystal Hill Road in North Little Rock. Inside the truck was his 9-year-old Lab, Blitz.

"If you just give me my dog back, you can keep the truck...I would love to have my dog back, because I miss my dog, I worry about that dog,” said Adams. “I really would like to have my dog back because I was going to go duck hunting again Monday morning and that's what we usually do together."

UPDATE: KATV reports both the dog and truck were found.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (9)
Email

Comments (9)

Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-9 of 9

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Nearly a year of searching led to 2017's third-largest diamond find

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation