An open line with a dream of a concert

Nothing much to report, so I'm giving you an open line and disappearing for a while.The "concert" flyer shown here? It's not real. Just an idea — bring together righteous musicians for a live-streamed concern Inauguration Day, with proceeds going to progressive causes such as the ACLU and Planned Parenthood. The idea has drawn 65,00 signatures so far on a change.org petition drive.

It won't happen, I'm willing to guess, but it is the season to dream about visions of sugar plums.