Friday, December 23, 2016

Nuclear strategy by Twitter in an unsettled world

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 7:27 AM

click to enlarge 'LET IT BE AN ARMS RACE:' Trump on nuclear arms.
  'LET IT BE AN ARMS RACE:' Trump on nuclear arms.

Morning headlines aren't full of comfort and joy.

The suspect in the Berlin terror attack reportedly has been killed in Milan ...... There's report of potential hijacking of a Libyan plane .... Israel is seeking lobbying from the president-elect to veto a UN resolution against continued Israeli settlement activities in Palestinian territory .... and then there's Donald Trump and nuclear weapons and presidency by Twitter.

Here's how that is going down:

Trump went on Twitter yesterday and said:

“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes”
Then a spokesman "clarified":

"Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it — particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes," as well as "the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength."

Then Trump talked with the MSNBC hosts of Morning Joe who reported this quote:'

“Let it be an arms race, we will outlast them at every pass,” Trump responded when asked if his plan to build up America’s nuclear weapons power could lead other countries to do the same.
We will miss a calm, careful and smart Barack Obama.

Oh, and by the way, if you aren't already depressed enough, read more militant posturing on Russia by Sen. Tom Cotton. He's convinced Trump will eventually come to understand that Vladimir Putin is not his friend.

