Nuclear strategy by Twitter in an unsettled world

click to enlarge 'LET IT BE AN ARMS RACE:' Trump on nuclear arms.

“The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes”

"Trump was referring to the threat of nuclear proliferation and the critical need to prevent it — particularly to and among terrorist organizations and unstable and rogue regimes," as well as "the need to improve and modernize our deterrent capability as a vital way to pursue peace through strength."

“Let it be an arms race, we will outlast them at every pass,” Trump responded when asked if his plan to build up America’s nuclear weapons power could lead other countries to do the same.

'Let it be an arms race, we will outlast them at every pass,' Trump responded when asked if his plan to build up America's nuclear weapons power could lead other countries to do the same.