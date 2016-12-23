Our pal Vladimir

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Nearly a year of searching led to 2017's third-largest diamond find
(Palm Beach, FL) - President-elect Donald J. Trump released the following statement in response to the attached letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.Ho, ho, ho.
"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."
