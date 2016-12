Our pal Vladimir

(Palm Beach, FL) - President-elect Donald J. Trump released the following statement in response to the attached letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."

andexchanged pleasantries today.Vlad wrote Don a letter.Don commented:Ho, ho, ho.PS: Such cordiality wasn't evident in such vulgar thoughts expressed by a Trump campaign leader in Buffalo, N.Y., Carl Paladino, who wished death and violence in 2017 on Barack and Michelle Obama and others and happily too credit when a newspaper asked if he'd really made the comments.