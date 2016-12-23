Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, December 23, 2016

Our pal Vladimir

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 1:00 PM

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin exchanged pleasantries today.

Vlad wrote Don a letter.

Don commented:

(Palm Beach, FL) - President-elect Donald J. Trump released the following statement in response to the attached letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"A very nice letter from Vladimir Putin; his thoughts are so correct. I hope both sides are able to live up to these thoughts, and we do not have to travel an alternate path."
Ho, ho, ho.

PS: Such cordiality wasn't evident in such vulgar thoughts expressed by a Trump campaign leader in Buffalo, N.Y., Carl Paladino, who wished death and violence in 2017 on Barack and Michelle Obama and others and happily too credit when a newspaper asked if he'd really made the comments.

