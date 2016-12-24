Find out more →

Saturday, December 24, 2016

A fresh open line for Christmas Eve

Posted By on Sat, Dec 24, 2016 at 4:55 PM

News? Not much. Donald Trump says he'll shut down his problem-ridden dubious private foundation though New York investigators may have something to say about it.

Trump or no I can still hear the bells. All aboard the Polar Express.

But speaking of Trump: our family likes to go to our favorite taco truck — Samantha's — on Christmas Eve. It was as good as ever. But we also checked out Dulceria Clarissa, the sweet shop next door on Geyer Springs. Note a piñata in the shop that caters to the immigrant community.

click to enlarge img_0280.jpg

Comments (8)
