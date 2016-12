A fresh open line for Christmas Eve

click to enlarge

News? Not much.says h e'll shut down his problem-ridden dubious private though New York investigators may have something to say about it.Trump or no I can still hear the bells. All aboard the Polar Express.But speaking of Trump: our family likes to go to our favorite taco truck — Samantha's — on Christmas Eve. It was as good as ever. But we also checked out Dulceria Clarissa, the sweet shop next door on Geyer Springs. Note a piñata in the shop that caters to the immigrant community.