Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Saturday, December 24, 2016

The holiday hiatus

Posted By on Sat, Dec 24, 2016 at 7:50 AM

click to enlarge img_0269.jpg

Blog posting will be intermittent at best this weekend on account of both family responsibilities and the expected absence of news.

Donald Trump will continue to Twitter, though, and the prevalence of guns combined with alcohol and seasonal emotions seem likely to produce news on the police beat.

I'll check in periodically. Meanwhile, the stockings are hung by the chimney (another one) and angels herald the season below a Warren Criswell print of devoted newspaper readers, a diminishing breed.

 I made the rolls last weekend and put them in the freezer. I just boiled the shrimp. I have to pick up the roast beef. Soon the Yule playlist will be in full swing, from Charles Brown to Robert Earl Keen to brass playing Handel to British carolers (can't get enough "In the bleak midwinter" and good King Wenceslas.

In Brown's immortal words, friends and relations send salutations.

Nothing much better than kids coming home for Christmas.

As Keen sang, happy holidays y'all.


Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • More defense for the Duggars from Arkansas legislators Hester and Woods

    A couple of Arkansas Republican legislators rise to the defense of the Duggars. It's a family matter, they say. We beg to differ.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 22, 2015

  • Judge anticipates punishment of lawyers in Fort Smith class action case

    Federal Judge P.K. Holmes of Fort Smith issued a 32-page ruling yesterday indicating he contemplates punishment of 16 lawyers who moved a class action lawsuit against an insurance company out of his court to a state court in Polk County after a settlement had been worked out.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Apr 15, 2016

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park

Nearly a year of searching led to 2017's third-largest diamond find

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation