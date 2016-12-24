The holiday hiatus

click to enlarge

Blog posting will be intermittent at best this weekend on account of both family responsibilities and the expected absence of news.Donald Trump will continue to Twitter, though, and the prevalence of guns combined with alcohol and seasonal emotions seem likely to produce news on the police beat.I'll check in periodically. Meanwhile, the stockings are hung by the chimney (another one) and angels herald the season below a Warren Criswell print of devoted newspaper readers, a diminishing breed.I made the rolls last weekend and put them in the freezer. I just boiled the shrimp. I have to pick up the roast beef. Soon the Yule playlist will be in full swing, from Charles Brown to Robert Earl Keen to brass playing Handel to British carolers (can't get enough "In the bleak midwinter" and good King Wenceslas.In Brown's immortal words, friends and relations send salutations.Nothing much better than kids coming home for Christmas.As Keen sang, happy holidays y'all.