A city without freeways. Vancouver proved it can be done

I've written before about Vancouver, a city without a freeway carving a concrete gulch through its heart, and its considered decision to look for another way to move traffic. As the article in Vox notes, 50 percent of trips in the city are now made on foot, bike or mass transit. It made that goal five years earlier than planned. The city hopes to be powered by clean energy by 2050.And back to Little Rock: Where the attorney general, chamber of commerce, city board and mayor, state highway officials and others believe in burning coal, building wider freeways and making long solo commutes in SUVs to suburbs. Because that's how we've always done it . Those pointy headed liberals who are complaining about the 30 Crossing Concrete Gulch? Hopelessly deluded. If they don't like it, they can move to Vancouver.