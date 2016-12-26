Find out more →

Monday, December 26, 2016

And from the world of sports ... big man goes airborne

Posted By on Mon, Dec 26, 2016 at 9:59 AM

Best Tweet of the day so far, from CNN

346-pound NFL star Dontari Poe (@PoeMans_dream) becomes the heaviest player ever to throw a touchdown pass
See it on film here.

  • Supreme Court set to take up court fees

    The U.S. Supreme Court is about to take up a Minnesota case with implications in Arkansas and many other states — the rising burden of court costs and fees, sometimes assessed even on people ultimately found innocent of charges that brought them to court.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 26, 2016

  • No room in Arkansas for refugees

    Three Arkansas congressmen continue to fight providing temporary shelter for refugee children in Arkansas. No brown children in our backyard, they say. Too dangerous.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 26, 2016

  • A city without freeways. Vancouver proved it can be done

    A sustainable city that favors clean energy and alternative transportation over freeways. And it works. Meet Vancouver.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 26, 2016
