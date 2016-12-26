Find out more →

Monday, December 26, 2016

Cheap power brings jobs to Arkansas from no-income-tax state

Posted By on Mon, Dec 26, 2016 at 10:40 AM

A report in New Hampshire says arms manufacturer Sig Sauer decided to expand in Arkansas rather than in New Hampshire because electricity costs are better than 50 percent lower in Arkansas.

Note to Rep. Charlie Collins: New Hampshire has no income tax. Repeat: NO INCOME TAX.

Note, too, that when Sig Sauer announced this ammunition plant for Jacksonville several months ago, it was noted that Arkansas was providing $800,000 in corporate welfare payments, plus some additional credits based on payroll and a break on the sales tax on materials. New Hampshire also has no sales tax.

New Hampshire does have a high property tax. Arkansas is known for a relatively low property tax.

But all that is, apparently, secondary to power costs.



