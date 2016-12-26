Identity released in officer shooting on Christmas

At approximately 7:25 AM an Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy came into contact with an individual along Jamestown Road. The 33 year-old man told the deputy he was armed and refused to comply with orders directed to him by the deputy.



Local and state law enforcement officers joined the deputy at the scene and at approximately 11 a.m., the man fired a gun at officers who returned fire. No law enforcement officers were injured.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination for manner and cause of death.



Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation into the stand-off and shooting. An investigative case file will be prepared by the agents and submitted to the Independence County Prosecuting Attorney.

The State Police have identified Joseph Garcia, 33, of Collinsville, Miss., as the man killed north of Batesville near the community of Desha on Christmas Day after he reportedly fired at law officers.The account: