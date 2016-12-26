Identity released in officer shooting on Christmas

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Nearly a year of searching led to 2017's third-largest diamond find
At approximately 7:25 AM an Independence County Sheriff’s Deputy came into contact with an individual along Jamestown Road. The 33 year-old man told the deputy he was armed and refused to comply with orders directed to him by the deputy.
Local and state law enforcement officers joined the deputy at the scene and at approximately 11 a.m., the man fired a gun at officers who returned fire. No law enforcement officers were injured.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for examination for manner and cause of death.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division are leading the investigation into the stand-off and shooting. An investigative case file will be prepared by the agents and submitted to the Independence County Prosecuting Attorney.
Man, stu, if you really are that heartless then you are a stain on humanity…
deadseasquirrel, most of the I-30 traffic through Little Rock is not "through" traffic but locals…
As the informational say there a lot of dogs and cats that need chairty and…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings