No room in Arkansas for refugees

1.73-carat diamond found at Crater of Diamonds State Park
Nearly a year of searching led to 2017's third-largest diamond find
It's not that we're not a caring community," Davis said. "I think if you're talking about kids, it's one thing. When you're talking about teenagers that are probably in their 20s, there's an uncertainty about security for our community. ... It's just a concern of where they're coming from."Teenagers in their 20s." And brown ones at that.
Showing 1-1 of 1
"Whatsoever thy doeth, ask thyself first, what's in for me?" I know it's somewhere in…
"50 percent of trips in the city are now made on foot, bike or mass…
wannabee, the serial "disliker" can only appreciate the holidays after tossing out a few insults…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings