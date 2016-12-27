Find out more →

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Bill Terry, Little Rock lawyer, dies at 94

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 8:41 AM

  • WILLIAM L. TERRY
Bill Terry, a retired partner in the Friday Law Firm, died Christmas day at 94. And what a life he lived, as his obituary at Ruebel Funeral Home makes clear. Son of a congressman, his childhood was spent in the historic Pike-Fletcher-Terry House downtown. He made his own mark as a flyer in World War II and as a distinguished Little Rock lawyer, with a guiding role in just about every civic and philanthropic effort imaginable. He made a regular visit to a law firm office until he was 92

I came to know him as the kind and soft-spoken father, then grandfather, of friends. To them I send best wishes this morning.

A few months ago, the family had a joint outing for what would be Mr. Terry's final vote. They shared several photos with me then, including with his daughter, Susan Borne, at the voting machine. At least he came up on the winning side in Pulaski County.

screen_shot_2016-12-27_at_8.28.55_am.png

