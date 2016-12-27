Cotton rattles funding sword at UN

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Highway engineer takes questions on I-30 The lead engineer on the state's freeway building program sees the widening of Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock as an economic development tool. We think that's debatable.

You are what you watch: Trump voters favor 'Duck Dynasty' An analysis by the New York Times' Upshot is not really surprising in a way — TV show popularity is a good measure of voting in the 2016 presidential election because there are sharp differences in preferences in TV as well as candidates between rural and urban voters.

Bill Terry, Little Rock lawyer, dies at 94 UPDATE Bill Terry, a retired partner in the Friday Law Firm, died Christmas day at 94. And what a life he lived,

Marijuana commission forges on in slow week With a timeline dictated by the constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for medical use, the Medical Marijuana Commission is meeting at 4 p.m. today in a Christmas-New Year week which finds most official activity in the state at a near standstill.