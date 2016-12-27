Cotton rattles funding sword at UN

Colorful murals in Ashdown
Keep an eye out for these artistic murals around Ashdown
Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released the following statement today condemning the Obama administration's failure to veto the U.N. Security Council resolution regarding Israel.Israel leader Benjamin Netanyahu is blaming President Obama for organizing the resolution. The president has categorically denied that. At Tom Cotton's end of the spectrum, blaming Obama for any and everything is a gift that never stops giving, not even with a month left in his presidency.
"President Obama is personally responsible for this anti-Israel resolution. His diplomats secretly coordinated the vote, yet he doesn't even have the courage of his own convictions to vote for it. This cowardly, disgraceful action cements President Obama's richly deserved legacy as the most anti-Israel president in American history.
"This resolution hurts the prospects for a secure and just peace by targeting Israel for building homes in Jerusalem, its own capital, while not specifically addressing Palestinian incitement of and financial support for terrorism. That's why President Obama vetoed a similar, but less anti-Israel resolution in 2011-back when he still needed pro-Israel voters for his reelection. Moreover, as a Security Council resolution with the imprimatur of the United States, this resolution surpasses even the infamous "Zionism is Racism" General Assembly resolution in its irrational obsession with the Jewish state.
"The United States provides considerable financial assistance to the United Nations and Security Council members. The UN and nations supporting this resolution have now imperiled all forms of U.S. assistance. I look forward to working with President-elect Trump and members of both parties in Congress to decide what the consequences for this action will be."
Showing 1-1 of 1
Pretty sure that these folks have no clue as to what to do here.
What a life he lived to the fullest. The contrast between Mr Terry's story of…
If freeways create economic growth, when is thay West Memphis to TN border section going…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings