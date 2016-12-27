Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Cotton rattles funding sword at UN

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 2:06 PM

click to enlarge TOM COTTON: Guess what? He's critical of Barack Obama.
Sen. Tom Cotton is on fire over the U.S. abstention on the UN resolution objecting to continued Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas. He joins others of his persuasion in raising the threat of an end to U.S. support of the organization.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) released the following statement today condemning the Obama administration's failure to veto the U.N. Security Council resolution regarding Israel.

"President Obama is personally responsible for this anti-Israel resolution. His diplomats secretly coordinated the vote, yet he doesn't even have the courage of his own convictions to vote for it. This cowardly, disgraceful action cements President Obama's richly deserved legacy as the most anti-Israel president in American history.

"This resolution hurts the prospects for a secure and just peace by targeting Israel for building homes in Jerusalem, its own capital, while not specifically addressing Palestinian incitement of and financial support for terrorism. That's why President Obama vetoed a similar, but less anti-Israel resolution in 2011-back when he still needed pro-Israel voters for his reelection. Moreover, as a Security Council resolution with the imprimatur of the United States, this resolution surpasses even the infamous "Zionism is Racism" General Assembly resolution in its irrational obsession with the Jewish state.

"The United States provides considerable financial assistance to the United Nations and Security Council members. The UN and nations supporting this resolution have now imperiled all forms of U.S. assistance. I look forward to working with President-elect Trump and members of both parties in Congress to decide what the consequences for this action will be."
Israel leader Benjamin Netanyahu is blaming President Obama for organizing the resolution. The president has categorically denied that.  At Tom Cotton's end of the spectrum, blaming Obama for any and everything is a gift that never stops giving, not even with a month left in his presidency.

Get out of the UN. Step up our nuclear might. Is it 1955?

For Trump's part, he said today the UN is just "a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time." Profoundly ignorant, but what's new.

