Arkansas Blog

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Highway engineer takes questions on I-30

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 11:56 AM

click to enlarge JERRY HOLDER - ARKANSAS BUSINESS/JASON BURT
  • Arkansas Business/Jason Burt
  • JERRY HOLDER
Arkansas Business has posted a Q&A with Jerry Holder of Garver, the engineering firm chosen to lead the $1.8 million state highway construction program known as Connecting Arkansas.

The questions included several related to the $600 millionp—plus project to widen Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock. As Holder notes, criticism has prompted some changes in the project, now going through an environmental review.

How do you respond to concerns that replacing the I-30 bridge and widening the highway could hurt what has been the successful redevelopment of downtown Little Rock?

We take those comments very seriously and have adapted our plans over time as citizens have expressed concerns about aspects of the project. We schedule public meetings for exactly that purpose. The successful redevelopment of downtown Little Rock has been a source of pride for this city, and we’ve made working with community leaders on the subject a top priority.

Improving the interstate will ultimately be an economic development tool for the area that more quickly connects motorists with where they want to be, whether that’s employees driving to work or patrons driving to downtown restaurants and retail spaces.
I think we could have some debate on highway building as an economic development tool. There's many a mile of freeway through vast stretches of economically depressed regions in Arkansas. Northwest Arkansas exploded despite a road system that was notably deficient at the time of its greatest growth. Few serious transportation experts can be heard now to dispute the damage done to cities by the freeway building boom that began in the 1950s with paths plotted through the hearts of once-vibrant neighborhoods. (Except in Arkansas, of course.) There's also the question of where and what types of development are encouraged by freeway building. Road building essentially amounts to a taxpayer subsidy of cheap developments in suburban cities, which lure families, school children major retail and other development that can damage core cities. Witness, in fact, Interstate 30 and its feeder Interstate 630 for evidence of the deleterious impact of freeways on cities.

Again: No point in thinking Little Rock could adopt strategies such as Vancouver has used to become a more sustainable and pleasant city without a mile of freeway running through its heart.

Tags: , , , , , ,

