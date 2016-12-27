Highway engineer takes questions on I-30

We take those comments very seriously and have adapted our plans over time as citizens have expressed concerns about aspects of the project. We schedule public meetings for exactly that purpose. The successful redevelopment of downtown Little Rock has been a source of pride for this city, and we’ve made working with community leaders on the subject a top priority.





Improving the interstate will ultimately be an economic development tool for the area that more quickly connects motorists with where they want to be, whether that’s employees driving to work or patrons driving to downtown restaurants and retail spaces.