Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Marijuana commission forges on in slow week

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 12:15 PM

With a timeline dictated by the  constitutional amendment legalizing marijuana for medical use, the Medical Marijuana Commission is meeting at 3 p.m. today in a Christmas-New Year week which finds most official activity in the state at a near standstill.

The agenda lists only general discussions: the commission's role (a subject of some debate at the last meeting); a discussion of the timeline; the rulemaking process.

Under the amendment, the commission must begin accepting applications for dispensary licenses by June, though there's been talk of attempting legislation to extend the time by two months.

The meeting is in the ABC offices at 1515 W. 7th. We'll have an update.



