Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Shopping day spurs police reports at malls across the country

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 8:17 AM

click to enlarge POLICE RESPOND: To one of many calls at shopping malls around the country on Monday. - KTHV
  • KTHV
  • POLICE RESPOND: To one of many calls at shopping malls around the country on Monday.
Put a bunch of people together post-Christmas in crowded shopping malls and what do you have? A lot of police calls, is what, some based on little more than social media rumor mongering.

Here's a report from KTHV on calls around the country to reports of disturbances at shopping malls.

A flurry of reports of mall melees and disturbances rippled across social media Monday on a day Americans swarmed shopping hubs for post-holiday bargains. Disturbances that led to some malls being evacuated included reports from Elizabeth, N.J.; Fayetteville, N.C.; East Garden City, N.Y.; Aurora, Colo.; Tempe, Ariz.; Beachwood Place, a suburb of Cleveland; and Memphis.
It appears there were some fights and disturbances, but also a number of erroneous reports about gunfire.

Little Rock was not immune. Reports proliferated on Facebook and elsewhere last night about a shopping center shooting. It wasn't true, but became so widespread that Little Rock police  distributed this message on Twitter:

#Urgent NO one was shot and NO shots were heard from officers at Park Plaza. All of the reports on SM of an active shooter are FALSE!

Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • A response to police arrests becomes a tutorial on race, class and policing in Little Rock

    John Walker, the 79-year-old civil rights lawyer, and his associate, Omavi Shukur, 29, a young lawyer devoted to criminal justice reform, talked to press this afternoon about their arrests Monday by Little Rock police for supposedly obstructing governmental operations in observing and attempting to film a routine police traffic stop. It was a tutorial on sharp views of race, class and governance in Little Rock.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Sep 29, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Visit Arkansas

Colorful murals in Ashdown

Colorful murals in Ashdown

Keep an eye out for these artistic murals around Ashdown

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation