Tuesday's open line and daily video

Bill Terry, Little Rock lawyer, dies at 94 UPDATE Bill Terry, a retired partner in the Friday Law Firm, died Christmas day at 94. And what a life he lived,

NAACP raising questions about racial remarks attributed to teacher UPDATE KATV's Sarafina Brooks is promising a report tonight about racially incendiary remarks on Facebook that have been attributed to a high school teacher in Malvern.

Cotton rattles funding sword at UN Sen. Tom Cotton is on fire over the U.S. abstention on the UN resolution objecting to continued Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas. He joins others of his persuasion in raising the threat of an end to U.S. support of the organization.

Highway engineer takes questions on I-30 The lead engineer on the state's freeway building program sees the widening of Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock as an economic development tool. We think that's debatable.

