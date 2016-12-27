Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Bill Terry, Little Rock lawyer, dies at 94 UPDATE Bill Terry, a retired partner in the Friday Law Firm, died Christmas day at 94. And what a life he lived,

You are what you watch: Trump voters favor 'Duck Dynasty' An analysis by the New York Times' Upshot is not really surprising in a way — TV show popularity is a good measure of voting in the 2016 presidential election because there are sharp differences in preferences in TV as well as candidates between rural and urban voters.

Shopping day spurs police reports at malls across the country The post-Christmas shopping day generated police calls to shopping centers around the country, sometimes based on erroneous rumors of violence on social media.

Highway engineer takes questions on I-30 The lead engineer on the state's freeway building program sees the widening of Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock as an economic development tool. We think that's debatable.